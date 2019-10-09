|
|
10 - October 1, 2019 Peter Michael Woiceshyn passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Burbank, CA at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan (Dziadula) Woiceshyn, his daughter Tanya Joanne Oldson (Jeremy), and the many friends and family members he so dearly loved. Peter grew up in the Niagara Falls area of Canada and worked for A.V. Roe Canada in aircraft engineering before emigrating to the U.S. in 1959 where he worked for a number of American aerospace companies and proudly became a naturalized citizen in 1965, settling in the Burbank area. After retiring from JPL in 2004, Peter returned to his love of photography and won top awards in several local contests, expressing his deep love for people, animals, and nature through his unique artistic creations. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. His family extends a heartfelt thanks to the numerous caregivers and medical personnel whose kindness and generosity provided much comfort. Viewing and Reception from 4:00-8:00pm (with prayers at 6:30pm) on Thursday, October 10 at Valley Funeral Home in Burbank, CA. Funeral Mass at 12:30pm on Friday, October 11 at St. Finbar Catholic Church in Burbank, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills. A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 4:00pm, at St. David's Church in Burbank. For legacy information and condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralhomeburbank.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Oct. 9, 2019