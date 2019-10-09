Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Home
2121 West Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 845-3766
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2121 West Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2121 West Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Finbar Catholic Church
Burbank, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
St. David's Church
Burbank, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Woiceshyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Michael Woiceshyn


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Michael Woiceshyn Obituary
10 - October 1, 2019 Peter Michael Woiceshyn passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Burbank, CA at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan (Dziadula) Woiceshyn, his daughter Tanya Joanne Oldson (Jeremy), and the many friends and family members he so dearly loved. Peter grew up in the Niagara Falls area of Canada and worked for A.V. Roe Canada in aircraft engineering before emigrating to the U.S. in 1959 where he worked for a number of American aerospace companies and proudly became a naturalized citizen in 1965, settling in the Burbank area. After retiring from JPL in 2004, Peter returned to his love of photography and won top awards in several local contests, expressing his deep love for people, animals, and nature through his unique artistic creations. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. His family extends a heartfelt thanks to the numerous caregivers and medical personnel whose kindness and generosity provided much comfort. Viewing and Reception from 4:00-8:00pm (with prayers at 6:30pm) on Thursday, October 10 at Valley Funeral Home in Burbank, CA. Funeral Mass at 12:30pm on Friday, October 11 at St. Finbar Catholic Church in Burbank, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills. A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 4:00pm, at St. David's Church in Burbank. For legacy information and condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralhomeburbank.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valley Funeral Home
Download Now