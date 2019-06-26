September 27, 1953 - June 15, 2019 Robert Edwin Giles, loving husband and proud father of three, passed away at age 65 on Saturday, June 15, from complications resulting from his fight with pancreatic cancer. Robert, who is survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Steven and Elliott, and daughter Veronica, along with his two grandchildren John Robert and Addy, was born to the late Alberto Federico Giles and Gladys Cecilia Giles on September 27, 1953 in Santiago, Chile. He moved with his family from Santiago to Burbank in 1956 and lived his entire life in Burbank, graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1971 and receiving his Bachelors and Masters degrees from California State University Northridge. Robert was a 32-year veteran of the Burbank Police Department and served the people and community of Burbank with pride and dedication during his tenure. Robert loved people, golf, dad jokes, and traveling the world with his family and friends. He valued his afternoon naps prior to bed and had long standing feud with the neighborhood squirrels. Immediate family sprinkled his ashes at sea in accordance with his wishes, and a celebration of his life will take place in March 2020. In honor of Robert's caring and generous spirit, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Burbank Police Officer's Association would be appreciated. Published in The Burbank Leader on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary