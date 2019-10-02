Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ruben M. Almaraz


1946 - 2019
Ruben M. Almaraz Obituary
July 10, 1946 - September 24, 2019 Ruben a long time resident of Burbank passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday. September 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Born in Colmona Ranch Grulla, Texas July 10, 1946.He is survived by his wife Bobbie of 29 years, and his 4 daughters: Anita, Amanda, Stacie, and Cassandra. 7 Grandchildren: Ruben, Nathan, Jenna, Layne, Waylon, Logan and Avianna. 1 Great Granddaughter: Clairese and another one on the way he didn't get to meet. 2 sisters: Alicia Munoz, Libby Sanchez and a brother Simon Almaraz Jr.He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Memorial Party will be held at the Elks Lodge in Burbank Sunday October 6, 2019 starting at 5pm-11pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ruben's favorite charity: Children Hospital of Los Angeles - CHLA
Published in The Burbank Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
