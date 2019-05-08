|
|
1927 - 2019 Sister Alexis Melancon, age 91, a Sister of Providence for 68 years, died April 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, WA. Vigil Service: Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 6:30 PM, and Funeral Mass: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM, both at St. Joseph Residence, 4800 37th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, WA, after Mass and reception. Bonney Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sr. Alexis is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Theresa Melancon Peacock, Walla Walla, WA, nephews, nieces and her sisters in community.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, #9016, Renton, WA 98057-9016. To view Sister Alexis' obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader on May 8, 2019