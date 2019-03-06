Home

(Sister Patrice Marie)Sister Mary Margaret Kelly, age 90, a Sister of Providence for 64 years, died February 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, WA. Vigil Service: Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 6:30 PM, and Funeral Mass: Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM, both at St. Joseph Residence, 4800 37th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, WA, after Mass and reception. Bonney Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sr. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia (Kelly) Mayer, and brothers, James Kelly and Jerry Kelly. She is survived by her nephews and her sisters in community. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, #9016, Renton, WA 98057-9016. To view Sr. Margaret's obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Burbank Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
