Victor F Perez passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in the San Fernando Valley on August 8, 1939 and retired from General Motors in Van Nuys after 32 years. He was a gifted craftsman when it came to making leather custom belts, holsters and knife sheathes in which he took great pride in creating them for friends, law enforcement and the movie industry. He is the beloved husband of Rosemarie Perez with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Along with Rosemarie, he is survived by his son Marc; son Robert; son Stephen; daughter Vickie; son in law Jeff; daughter in law Vicki; grandchildren Nickie, Jeffrey, Sasha, Kyle, Ryan, Eric, Jason, Frankie, Sabrina, Damien and Sara. He was a kind, generous and friendly man that will be missed by his family, neighbors & friends dearly. There will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 30, 2019