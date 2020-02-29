|
Victor Patterson, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home in Seal Beach, California. He spent his last days surrounded by loved ones, watching classic Pebble Beach golf tournaments on TV, planning vacations, and encouraging his kids to pursue their dreams. Victor got his start in the entertainment business as a film projectionist at the Corona Movie Theater. He began working at NBC in 1978, first as a Chyron Artist, then as a Technical Director for the Nightly News, and finally as a Senior TD and Director for Access Hollywood. He was a man of many hobbies, and he could often be found playing a round of golf on one of his favorite courses, from Camarillo Springs to Crail in Scotland. But his most notable passion was drawing funny pictures. After doodling for fifty years, he realized he wanted to take his art more seriously and he began a side career as a caricature artist. If you ever met him, even once, it's very likely that your face takes up a page in one of his sketch books, with a slightly goofy expression. Victor is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his children, Erik, Josh, Matt, Mike, Jessica, Jennifer, Julia, and Jonathan; and his granddog, Raisin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Feb. 29, 2020