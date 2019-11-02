Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Lynn Bender


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Lynn Bender Obituary
March 5, 1945 - October 28, 2019 Victoria (Vicki) passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.Vicki was born, raised and married in Spokane, Washington. In 1965 she and her husband moved to California and in 1966 settled in Burbank. Victoria went to work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in 1966 and retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the detective bureau.Vicki was a member of several local charities during her younger years and made a lot of lifetime friends from those organizations. The love of her life was spending time involved in her two son's activities throughout her life. She never missed one of their football games at home or away until after they finished college. She loved to travel but recently preferred spending time at the family mountain home in Camp Nelson, California observing nature.She was predeceased by her son Wesley Bender. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dwain F. Bender; son Bradley (Valerie) Bender; granddaughter Charlee Rae Bender; mother Mary V. Hill; brother Larry S. Hill; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.She was a very giving and generous person and she will be missed by her family, numerous friends and so many others that she loved to give to throughout the year. There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -