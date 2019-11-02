|
March 5, 1945 - October 28, 2019 Victoria (Vicki) passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.Vicki was born, raised and married in Spokane, Washington. In 1965 she and her husband moved to California and in 1966 settled in Burbank. Victoria went to work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in 1966 and retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the detective bureau.Vicki was a member of several local charities during her younger years and made a lot of lifetime friends from those organizations. The love of her life was spending time involved in her two son's activities throughout her life. She never missed one of their football games at home or away until after they finished college. She loved to travel but recently preferred spending time at the family mountain home in Camp Nelson, California observing nature.She was predeceased by her son Wesley Bender. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dwain F. Bender; son Bradley (Valerie) Bender; granddaughter Charlee Rae Bender; mother Mary V. Hill; brother Larry S. Hill; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.She was a very giving and generous person and she will be missed by her family, numerous friends and so many others that she loved to give to throughout the year. There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 2, 2019