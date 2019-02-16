December 23, 1941 - February 1, 2019 Vincent Don Arnone, 77, of Burbank, passed away on February 1. Vincent was born to the late James and Anna Arnone on December 23, 1941, in Bayonne, NJ. Moving with his family to Burbank as a young child in 1946, Vincent began working for himself at an early age, first shining shoes at the barber shop started by his father and cousin, then later becoming a barber himself. He worked alongside his father and cousin for many years. Later in life, he trained to become an income tax preparer and started his own tax preparation service while also continuing to cut hair. He served the Burbank community for most of his adult life. In his early adulthood, he was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus chapter from Saint Finbar's Catholic parish. Upon retirement, Vincent moved to Pompano Beach, Florida, but never stopped working. He continued preparing tax returns and working as a skilled handyman. In 2017, he moved back to Burbank to be with his family. Vincent was also an avid photographer, with many of his self-developed, black-and-white photographs winning awards and being proudly displayed by his family. Vincent enjoyed travel, having traveled extensively in Italy and across the United States and Canada.Vincent is survived by his long-time companion, Barbara Butler, his sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Terri Arnone, James Arnone, and Michael and Krista Arnone, his stepson and daughter-in-law Shawn Butler and Laura Ramirez, and his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Ryan, Gabriella, Nicolas, Vincent, Matthew, Layla and Max. In keeping with Vincent's wishes, the family is not planning memorial services. Published in The Burbank Leader on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary