|
|
November 5, 1961 - September 3, 2019 Wendi Mc Bride passed away suddenly at her residence on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 57 years old. She was born Wendi Lee Wyness at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, CA on Sunday, November 5, 1961. She moved to the San Fernando Valley as a child and attended Campbell Hall in Studio City. She then went on to Burbank High School and received her registered nurse training at Los Angeles Valley College. She later went on the get her Bachelors degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. In 1991 she married James McBride and moved to Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley where they bought a house. In 1995 they welcomed a daughter, Haylee Alana Laura. After 25 years at Providence St Joseph Medical Center she retired to do accounting work at her husband's lock smith business, Golden State Lock and Safe in Burbank. She also worked part time at Specialty Surgical Center and Freedom Vision in Encino. Wendi and Jim had many friends and loved to have parties and barbecues at their beautiful home in Valencia. She was a dedicated nurse a beautiful daughter, mother and wife. Wendi leaves behind her husband, Jim, daughter Haylee, her mother, Carolyn Sinclair, her father, John Wyness and his wife, Hing, two half brothers, Randy and Scott Wyness, her mother-in-law, Georgina Hayes a sister-in-law Connie Constanza, a brother-in-law Kenny Hayes in addition to cousins and many friends. Wendi will remain in out hearts forever as she will always be loved and missed.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Sept. 28, 2019