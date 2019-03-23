Legendary Burbank resident, business owner and WWII vet, William Bettarel (Woody) passed peacefully at the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on March 18th at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife Marie of 65 years and beloved sons, Patrick and Michael. Settling into Burbank in the 1950s from Detroit, MI, Woody and his wife Marie started their lives here in this charming town. Soon thereafter, Woody's Screen Center was established serving the Burbank community with screens and windows with many customers stopping by their historic location on San Fernando Blvd. Whether he was making a screen or lending a helping hand, Woody enjoyed the comradery of customers. He was dedicated to his shop and worked 6 days a week, up until 3 weeks before his death as he was determined to always be there for his son Patrick. This was a business of father & son. He had such a big spirit, he had such a big charismatic personality and his "sense of humor" was truly his essence in life! He was smart, witty and had an answer for everything. He was full of wisdom and life! He was a connoisseur of Sports and Scratchers, yearly trips to Vegas and spending time with his family who he was truly devoted to. Woody impacted all people who were blessed to have known him. We will miss his million-dollar smile, charm, humbleness and love of life. Rest in Peace "Woody" may you always have eternal life. Visitation will be from 12:00 4:00 PM at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills on Sunday, March 24th. Military graveside services will be held Monday, March 25th at 12:30 PM. Published in The Burbank Leader on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary