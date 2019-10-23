Home

Bill Kelleher, a longtime resident of Burbank, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, after a year-long battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Kelleher, to whom he was married for 71 years, his daughter Susan Kelleher Stone, grandchildren Kristen Stone Adamson and Shannon Stone, his sister Eileen O'Loughlin, and nieces and nephews living throughout Ireland and England. Bill was born in Oregon and raised in Ireland. He heroically served as a soldier in World War II and returned to the U.S. where he resided and worked for over 60 years. He was an entertainment industry writer, producer and entrepreneur. Bill was beloved by his family, his many friends and neighbors in the apartment complex he managed in Burbank during his retirement years. He will be missed for his caring ways, family devotion, kind cheerful nature, wisdom and warm friendships. A private family burial was held on October 7 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills where Bill was honored for his U.S. Army service with a special military flag ceremony and salute.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
