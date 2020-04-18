|
William Ray "Bill" Zulager passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, while in the hospital, with his wife of 52 years by his side. He had been in declining health since 2001, after life-saving surgery in Houston, Texas. Bill was born on March 20, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Wilbur and Irma Zulager. He and sister, Virginia Sue, were raised in Cincinnati and later in Phoenix, Arizona. He always loved sports, playing baseball in Cincinnati, and then basketball at Washington High School in Phoenix and at Utah State University and California Lutheran College. Bill met Linda Hollis at Cal Lutheran. They married in 1967 and had two wonderful children, William Scott and Kristin Michele. He coached youth football and baseball in Burbank, and later coached in the Burbank High School football program. Bill worked at The Walt Disney Studios, retiring in 2003 as Senior Vice President, Controller. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, traveling, volunteering with Simi Valley Kiwanis, and anything that involved his family. He is survived by his wife, son Scott and his children Zach, Reiley, and Madison, daughter and her husband Kristin and Ken Rice and their children Kelsie and Jake.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 18, 2020