William Victor Harrold died unexpectedly May 20, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, cousins, and many friends. William (Bill) was born January 7, 1945 in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and moved to California when he was a young boy with his mother, Aida. Bill touched everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. He would do anything for his friends. Bill loved to make people feel happy and laugh. Bill served a life of service, whether in the Army during the Vietnam War or later on while as a volunteer for the Burbank Police Department. A very talented man, Bill was a Photography Instructor for 25 years at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena (from which he also graduated) and continued to mentor many of his students. Watercolor painting was joy to Bill, and he sold many of his charming watercolor paintings at the Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach. After working for himself at his advertising firm, William Harrold Design in Burbank, he decided to try something new becoming a Silversmith. The style of a Bill Harrold handcrafted sterling and stone necklace was easily recognizable. William (Bill) Harrold was loved and adored by many and will be greatly missed. Published in The Burbank Leader from June 8 to June 15, 2019