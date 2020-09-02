Albert Valenzuela, devoted husband, caring father, loyal brother, sincere uncle, and loving grandfather peacefully passed on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 2:25 a.m. surrounded by his daughters, Eva and Luciann and with other family members in Aurora.



Born on April 23, 1928, in Archer City, Texas, to Francisco Valenzuela and Viviana Jacques, he was baptized on June 20, 1931, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Wichita Falls, Texas which is where he spent most of his childhood.



Albert's mother, Viviana, was taken from him too soon and he was raised by his oldest sister Lola, which he was forever grateful for. His father, Frank, passed away at the age of 84 in Greeley.



He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army at a young age and was stationed at Fort Bliss Army base.



A weekend pass across the border to Juarez, Mexico changed his life forever when he met the love of his life, Maria Magdelena Rubio Sanchez. He said he took one look at her and knew he had to be with her forever.



Albert remained stationed in Texas, while Maria lived in Mexico with their two eldest children, Albert and Alfredo.



After a few years, he moved his family to Phoenix, Ariz. where their family continued to grow with the birth of their son Carlos. They were married on Nov. 19, 1960, in Waddell, Ariz.



He then relocated his family to Brule, Neb. where his family continued to grow with the birth of his son John and daughters Luciann and Eva in Ogallala.



Nebraska helped cultivate his life-long career of farming and agriculture and is the place that he always called home. He farmed in Lamar, Neb. and what became his home for several years, where the house on the land that he farmed still stands.



In 1974 an opportunity in Burlington arose, which is where he moved his family.



He became a respected member of the farming community for over 23 years; his hard work earned him a Great Western Top 10 Beet Grower award.



He remained in Burlington until 1997, when he made the tough decision to leave Burlington for the big city of Aurora. Albert and Maria moved to Aurora in 1997 to be closer to their children.



He continued to farm in the Brighton area for Palombo Farms until the ripe age of 88.



He earned the respect of his fellow workers, and if not for his kidney diagnosis he would have continued to work up to this day.



Albert lost the love of his life, Maria, in 2006. He missed her deeply and dreamt of her often. He repeatedly said that the only good thing about dying was that he would be reunited with her.



He continued to follow his passions for farming, singing, and playing his guitar, watching his John Wayne movies and he did not like to be disturbed while watching his Novela's (Mexican soap operas).



His infectious smile and sense of humor kept him and his family going until his final days.



He was able to create cherished memories with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his close amigos up into his final days.



Albert has been re-united with his siblings Manual, Lola, Elvira, Leonor, Lencho and Augustine and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, too many to mention, from California to Nebraska.



Albert was laid to rest next to his wife Maria at Fort Logan National Cemetery, with full military honors, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 12 p.m.



Albert is survived by:

Son – Albert and wife Shirley;

Son – Alfredo;

Son – Carlos and wife Angela; grandson Zach and wife Andrea, great-granddaughter Isabella; grandson Joey; granddaughter Erica and girlfriend Randi and great-granddaughter Aaliyah;

Son – John and wife Cyndi; grandson Seth, great-grandchildren Nova and Emma;

Daughter – Luciann and husband Richard, granddaughters Magdalena and Viviana;

Daughter – Eva and husband Tim, grandson Demetrius and girlfriend Gigi, granddaughters Jayiah and Xiomara.



To live in the hearts of those you leave behind is not to die – Thomas Campbell



