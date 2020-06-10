Alberta Jean Engelbrecht, age 79, died June 3, 2020, at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kan. after a battle of various medical issues.
Alberta was born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cheyenne Wells, to Fay Shepard and Faye Shaffer. She had a sister Doris and brother Cecil.
In 1951, her 2 nieces and 2 nephews came to live with them after their mother was killed in a car accident.
Her father passed away in 1954 when she was 14 years old.
She would talk about things being tough at times but so many memories that she held dear to her heart.
She graduated from Arapahoe. Alberta received her LPN degree in the early '60s. She worked in the hospital and nursing home for many years.
She started working for Dynamic Dimensions in Burlington, in 1989 as a Residential Manager for the disabled adults. She retired from there in 2007.
Her greatest memories were traveling with her three grandsons as they rodeoed. Some of the rodeo friends still remember her cooking big breakfasts and being there for anyone.
She never missed an event that her grandsons were involved in. She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1961 she married Francis Engelbrecht in Cheyenne Wells. They had three children; Jerome, Debbie, and Jeff Engelbrecht.
She is survived by her three children; Jerome Engelbrecht of Goodland, Kan., Jeff and Penny Engelbrecht of Cheyenne Wells, Debbie and Lyn Lamm of Sharon Springs, Kan.; three grandsons; Josh Lamm and Ashley, their children Braydon, Paityn, Asher and Rhett of Garden City, Kan.; Jesse and Jerica Lamm and their children Trayce and Taylee of Dodge City, Kan.; and Jerrod Lamm and Rachelle of Dodge City, Kan.
Sister Doris Konecne of Cheyenne Wells, as well as many nieces and nephews, and other family members also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brother and many other family members.
Memorials may be made to the Greeley County Hospital in Alberta's memory and may be left at or sent to the Eastern Colorado Bank, 10 S 1st Street, Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810.
Graveside services for Alberta will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells with Earl Helm officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Cheyenne Wells. There will be no visitation held.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Love funeral Home, Cheyenne Wells.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 10, 2020.