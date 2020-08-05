Longtime Burlington resident Alice Dorothy Boyles passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Clermont Park Assisted Living in Denver. She was 99 years old.
Alice was born on Feb. 18, 1921, to Gustav and Ida (Strube) Pischke in Stratton - one of five children born to this union.
She attended school in Stratton through the 2nd grade and then moved to Burlington for the remainder of her schooling graduating from Burlington High School in 1939.
Alice met Charles "Bud" Boyles and they got married when he returned from WWII on July 1, 1945.
They were blessed with one son - Dave.
She worked for The Burlington Record and then went to work for the ASCS office.
Bridge the card game, oil painting, gardening, and spending time with her son, grandsons and great-grandsons were her most treasured hobbies.
Alice was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud, two brothers - Lewis and George, her two sisters - Ruth and Evelyn.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son Dave and his wife Ginny Boyles of Denver; her grandsons Matthew and his wife Xa Boyles, Joshua and his wife Diana Boyles, Travis and his wife Meghan Boyles; her great-grandsons; Connor, Evan and Quinn Boyles all of the Denver area.
She also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Denver in Alice's memory and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Graveside services for Alice were held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Burial followed Fairview Cemetery, Burlington. There was no visitation held.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.