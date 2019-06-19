|
Allie Jo Huntzinger was born Dec. 1, 1920, and passed away on June 7, 2019, at the age of 98.
Her parents were James R. Kountz and Emma (Gill) Kountz. She and her siblings grew up on a ranch south of Flagler.
She attended country school through 8th grade and moved to Flagler to attend high school, where her favorite activities were choir and basketball.
After graduation, while working, she met the love of her life, Albert Huntzinger. They married Aug. 4, 1941, and both worked in Flagler until he was drafted at the beginning of WWII.
She followed him to many different states while he was in training, then came back to Flagler when he was sent overseas.
While he served in the Pacific, she worked at the hospital in Flagler. When he returned from the war they purchased and moved to a farm north of Flagler.
She was a hardworking farm/ranch wife.
To this union two daughters were born, Jean in 1947 and Rita in 1949.
After the death of Albert, they moved into Flagler where she worked at the Medical Clinic, Williams Pharmacy and the 1st National Bank, where she retired.
She enjoyed traveling and was able to take several trips.
She was an avid sports fan attending basketball, football and baseball games, and later in life watching them on TV or listening to them on the radio.
In 2008 she moved to Burlington to be near her daughter and made many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Merrill, Hazel, Betty, Pauline, June, J.R. and Richard.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Conner of Katy, Texas, Rita Higgs (Glynn) of Burlington, four grandchildren; Jobie (Rod) Anderson of Katy, Texas, Darcey (Dana) Thorson of Thornton, Jillian Higgs of Colorado Springs, Chuck Connor of Katy, Texas.
Two sisters-in-law Agnes Otteman and Eleanor Kountz, both of Flagler, and six great-grandchildren, Rodney, Ryder, Nicholas, Drake, Daniel and Dawson, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive her.
Memorials may be made to Flagler Congregational Church in Allie's memory and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Allie were held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Flagler with Pastor Ron Lee officiating.
Burial followed in the Flagler Cemetery, Flagler.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 20, 2019