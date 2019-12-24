|
|
Arleen Jean Nider, age 80 of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was born to Sarah Jane Clair-Waitman and Phillip Jay Waitman on Oct. 31, 1939 in a sod house north of Bethune.
Jean was the oldest of a set of twins - her brother, Arthur Waitman, was born shortly after.
Jean grew up on the Waitman ranch north of Bethune with brothers Phillip and Arthur and sisters Eileen and Phyllis.
She was baptized on Oct. 23, 1949, at the Kirk Four Square Church.
In later years, she was a faithful member of the Burlington Church of Christ until her health didn't allow it anymore.
Jean graduated from Bethune High School in May,1958 and upon graduating, she moved to Denver and got a job with Samsonite Luggage.
On a Saturday night at the Stratton Legion Hall, Jean set her sights on a handsome, dark-headed young man, fresh out of the Army.
A short time later, on Sept. 22, 1961, Arleen Jean and Dale Charles Nider were married by a Justice of the Peace in Colorado Springs.
Four years later Jean and Dale bought a home with grass 6 1/2 miles north of Burlington where they started a family.
Four girls blessed their lives - Sherri, Connie, Kristi and Dalene. The girls all grew up and got married.
Jean always teased her sons-in-law unmercifully and made them feel like part of the family from the first time she met them.
Jean and Dale attended every single sporting event their children and their grandchildren played in.
They were Cougars, Wildcats and Wolves. In her last years, sometimes a football game and track meet would have to be watched from the car.
Jean believed she was put on this earth to love Dale, her girls, her grandkids, and all their families. She did that with her whole heart.
Her piano top was filled with pictures of the grandchildren. A new cabinet was definitely on the short list of things she needed, as she was running out of room for all of the pictures.
She lived for 54 years at the farm north of Burlington until circumstances required that she needed more care.
Jean moved to Aspen Leaf Assisted Living in Stratton early in October of this year. Jean left us Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Jane and Phillip Jay Waitman Sr., her oldest brother Phillip Waitman Jr., and her sister Phyllis Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Charles Nider, her daughters and families, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daughter Sherri and husband Mark Ramseier of Idalia and their children, Laura and husband Dan Raymond and children, Hudson and Willow; Tyson and wife Danielle Ramseier and sons, Taylin and Torin; Gabe and wife Angie Ramseier and Logan and Meagan Ramseier.
Daughter Connie and husband Kent Deines of Burlington and sons Spencer and Kade.
Daughter Kristi and husband Mark Haines of Haven, Kan. and children Paige and Jared Chamberlain.
Daughter Dalene and husband Justin Colglazier of Burlington and children Jalyn and Conner.
Her sister Eileen Wahl of Brewster, Kan. and her twin brother Art Waitman of Stratton.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her and offered emotional support during her last months and days. She loved you all.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Arleen's honor, and sent to either: Aspen Leaf Assisted Living, 410 Main St., Stratton, CO 80836, or Burlington High School – BAND, 380 Mike Lounge Dr., Burlington, CO 80807.
A memorial service was held at Brown Funeral Home in Burlington, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
A private family internment service will be conducted in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Record on Dec. 26, 2019