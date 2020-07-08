1/1
Arlene Fay (Fief) Saunders
1942 - 2020
Arlene Fay Saunders, 78, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She was born May 31, 1942, in Garden City, Kan., the daughter of James and Irene (Urban) Fief.

She graduated from Garden City High School in Garden City, Kan.; following her graduation, Arlene studied at cosmetology school in Hays, Kan.

On Dec. 30, 1962, she married Gary L. Saunders.

She was employed by Clear Creek Pharmacy for many years.

Arlene was a member of the Elks and Eagles Auxiliaries. She was also active in Booster Club.

When her children were younger, Arlene also volunteered with Snow Dodgers Ski Team.

She was of the Catholic faith and a parishioner at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Idaho Springs where she helped with cleaning the church.

Arlene enjoyed crafting and skiing with her daughters in her younger years.

She was always very involved in the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by three children, Christine G. (Kirk) Norman, Carrie L. (Chris) Reedy and Jennifer S. Craig.

Eight grandchildren, Ava (Joe) Coy, Amanda (Kenny) Montague, Webb (Tiffany) Norman, Whitney (Nik) Benton, Ericka Sutherland, Kyle Reedy, Collin Reedy and Jordan (Sam) Weaver.

Eight great-grandchildren, Gabriel Lucas, Gracelynn Coy, Ledger Benton, Maddox Coy, Truett Benton, Garrett Montague, Wesley Weaver and Kasen Norman.

Three brothers, Art (Jan) Fief, Larry (Kyra) Fief and Gary (Barbara) Fief.

Four sisters, Cecilia (Bill) Cutshaw, Darlene Nelson, Joan Wasinger and Terri Scher; two sisters-in-law, Paulette Fief and Kay Fief, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband, Gary L. Saunders; son-in-law, Chris Clapper; father, James Fief; mother, Irene Gunkel; stepfather, Loren Gunkel; four brothers, Frank Fief, Leroy Fief, Jerry Fief and Orville "Bud" Fief; two brothers-in-law, Doug Nelson and Len Wasinger and a sister-in-law, Lois Fief.

Services for Arlene will be held at a later time.

To share a memory of Arlene or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.
newcomerdenver.com.

Published in The Burlington Record on Jul. 8, 2020.
