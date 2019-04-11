|
|
Audrey Jo Hase, 45, of Kirk, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with her beloved husband and children by her side.
Audrey fought a courageous battle with cancer but her ultimate healing was found in Heaven.
Audrey was born on April 30, 1973, in Burlington, to Patrick and Rita Rueb.
Audrey was quite the talker from an early age and it was hard to resist the charm of her beautiful blue eyes or her contagious smile.
Audrey was the oldest of three children which may have accounted for her nurturing personality and her natural ability to lead.
She was raised on a farm near Vona, that was within a few miles of both sets of grandparents.
This instilled in Audrey a deep appreciation for the importance of family.
Audrey graduated from Hi-Plains High School in 1991 and attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling.
However, it was at Hi-Plains High School that Audrey met the love of her life, Joseph (Andy) Hase.
Audrey knew from a young age that Andy was the man she was meant to spend the rest of her life with and on Oct. 3, 1992, they were united in marriage at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
They were later blessed with four children, Austin Christopher, Abigail Jo, Tyler Joseph and Carley Jo.
After Andy and Audrey were married the couple moved to Grand Junction where Audrey enrolled in Mesa State University and pursued a career in accounting and Andy attended Mesa Hotline School.
Upon graduation Andy began his career as a lineman with YW Electric and the family eventually settled at their current residence south of Kirk.
Upon moving to Kirk, Audrey established her business, Hase Accounting and Tax.
Throughout the years, Audrey developed a strong relationship with her clientele.
Every client was important to her and she always tried to go above and beyond for all of them.
Audrey's professionalism, warm personality and her knack for numbers turned Hase Accounting and Tax into a thriving business.
Audrey loved the small community that she lived in.
She was an active member of the Grassroots Community Center and helped with numerous fundraisers and improvements.
Audrey was involved in various school activities at Liberty High School and she particularly enjoyed teaching a finance class to senior students.
Audrey felt the most happiness when she was at home.
She loved to be working outside in her yard that was landscaped perfectly with beautiful flowers.
From an early age Audrey loved animals – throughout the years she had numerous animals whether it be dogs, cats, sheep or chickens.
Audrey and Andy always had projects – whether it be building a chicken coop or remodeling their house – they both enjoyed working on their home.
Nothing brought her more joy in life than her family.
She was so proud of her husband's accomplishments at YW Electric and was so happy when Austin followed in his footsteps as a lineman for Midwest Energy.
She was thrilled when she watched Tyler play in the Stratton-Liberty State Championship football game and the whole family celebrated the win.
And her sweet Carley Jo was the little girl Audrey always dreamed of having and they enjoyed a special mother/daughter bond.
Her family was the light of her life and they were always her first priority.
Audrey was preceded in death by her infant daughter Abigail Jo, father Patrick Rueb, brother-in-law John Hase, nephew Dustin Blackwell, grandparents Kenneth and Jo Ann Pickard, and Sam and Vangie Rueb, aunt Elaine Rueb, and uncles Stan Rueb and Jack Burian.
Audrey is survived by her husband Joseph (Andy) Hase, her children: Austin (Hannah Herman) Hase of Goodland, Kan.; Tyler Hase and Carley Hase, of Kirk; her mother Rita (Mark Martinez) Rueb, of Colorado Springs; brother Bryant (Brenda) Rueb, Alyssa and Brianna of Vona; and sister Christina (Chris) Castillo, Jaydon, Tallon, Christian and Presley, of Burlington.
Audrey is also survived by her grandmother-in-law Hope Hase of Stratton; mother-and-father-in-law Gene and Mickey Hase, of Stratton; her sisters-in-law Cecilia (Carl) Blackwell of Seibert; Annette (Tony) Isenbart of Stratton; and brother-in-law Jeff (Brenda) Hase of Sterling, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to CU Foundation (www.giving.cu.edu/ahase) in Audrey's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton with Father Carlos Gallardo officiating.
Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Stratton.
A Parish Rosary was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 11, 2019