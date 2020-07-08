Long time Bethune resident, Barney Boyd Crouse, age 84, was called home by his loving wife Gay on Sunday, July 4, 2020.
Barney passed away after suffering from a lengthy illness at his house in Burlington with his loving, devoted family by his side.
Barney was born in Boothroy Memorial Hospital in Goodland, Kan. on March 17, 1936, and was welcomed back to his parents Albert and Mae's home seven miles south of Kanarado, Kan.
There to meet their baby brother were sisters Patsy and Alberta and brother Scotty. Now were two red headed brothers close in age who were fawned over wherever the two were together.
The stories of life on a farm with three siblings was priceless to recall. The ways of amusement and play with few toys was endlessly talked about in that simple and "hard times" era.
The boys shared a bike as did the girls. It was an adventure to play in the sunflower forests that grow in Kansas ditches. There was one pony to share in riding and sometimes all four kids would climb on his back.
A small rain filled pond in the nearby pasture produced hundreds of pollywogs that had to be saved and transferred to the stock tank when the pond was near waterless. These were barefoot days spent running in the soft powdery dirt – no sand or rocks in Kansas.
Barney spent hours "farming" with a little toy tractor and seed drill, planting many fields with perfect rows. And, of course there was always play "school" and "store."
Barney attended elementary school until fourth grade in Kanorado.
The Crouse family moved to Burlington in 1946 where he continued his education.
The stories he could tell of a "farm" boy moving to "town" are priceless resembling a "Huck Finn" experience.
In high school Barney lettered in football, basketball and track and graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1954.
After high school Barney attended Kemper Military College in Booneville, Mo. and graduated from there in 1956.
He attended the University of Colorado for two quarters to pursue a degree in Pharmacy; however, this aspiration changed. His father passed away and the obligations of the Crouse family farm and ranch operation brought him home at the age of 21. Returning to college was not an option.
It was then that he met Gay Dower, best friend of Norma Harrison while dragging Main with his best friend Milton Harrison. The rest is history - Barney and Gay were married in Scott City Kan. on June 18, 1958.
They moved to the farm south of Bethune and raised four children: Vicki, Brent, Barry and Gina.
Barney was a Bethune School Board member for nine years.
He was also an avid school sports fan and closely followed the games of his children, nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
One of Barney's favorite pastimes was to haunt antique stores not only to view old and odd objects of the past but also to hopefully find a different and rare miniature oil can for his collection. Another passion was searching for rare and unusual rocks of any kind, one being a meteorite that appeared on his land.
But truly, his favorite pastime was socializing with friend and foe over coffee at Burger King every morning and afternoon in his later years. He was always in defense of his political affiliation amidst the opposing majority and drove to town twice a day to start the talk again with the same group in hopes of remaining in good acquaintance until the end. He did trust that these guys who disagreed with him would know that he didn't "hold it against" them for he would "tip his hat" in good faith to each of them given the chance and, his sis Patsy can vouch for that.
Barney was a loving and fun guy who loved to tease and joke with his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and strangers always without malice that might cause "hard feelings." Those who were acquainted with his ways will always remember one Barney Crouse.
Barney was a true gentleman, a gifted conversationalist and was deeply compassionate with anyone in need or down on their luck.
Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mae Crouse, his wife Gay, brother Scott and sister-in-law Doris, his sister Alberta and brother-in-law Lee Grimm, and his best friend and chess partner, Milton Harrison.
He is survived by his four children: Vicki (Al) Cox of Burlington, Brent (Amy) Crouse of Bethune, Barry (Lenae) of Burlington and Gina (Bob) Hines of Burlington.
Grandchildren: Travis (Leslie) Cox of Burlington, Ryan (Heather) Cox of Asheville, N.C., Abbey Garcia of Burlington, Stephanie (Mario) Nevarez of Colorado Springs, Bob (Kari) Crouse of Burlington, Cory Crouse of Denver, Caitlyn (Alex) of Greeley, Michael of Bethune, Breann (Daniel) Dove of Fort Collins, Brian Crouse of Burlington, Jamie Hines of Greeley, Logan (Kali) Hines of Colorado Springs, Brittany Hines of Burlington and Treece Hines of Burlington.
Great-grandchildren: Evie and Emmett Garcia, Raelyn and Brizbee Nevarez, Emberly Dove and Archie Hines.
One sister Patsy (Don) Downen and 11 nieces and nephews: Greg Downen, Scott Downen, Debbie Downen Davis, Tinker Downen Adragna, Daphne Downen Viergutz¸ Kelly Downen Brown, Cheri Grimm, Scott Crouse, Dora Crouse King, Teresa Crouse Bauman and Mark Crouse.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington with Pastor Bill Viergutz officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Kit Carson County CattleWomen's Pink Chaps Fund in Barney's memory and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., PO Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.