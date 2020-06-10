Betty Jane Weber, 89, of Burlington passed away with her family by her side on May 29, 2020.
Betty was born on a farm near Eads on July 17, 1930. The youngest of 11 children, she grew up during the "dust bowl" years of the Great Depression.
As a teenager, Betty was the only child left at home when her father suffered a stroke while working the fields and passed away.
Betty recounted the traumatic story of her searching for her father, and when she found him somehow finding the strength to load his heavy body onto the hay wagon and drove the team of horses (which she had never done before) home to her mother.
This event was just an example of Betty's strong will, which would help her overcome many of life's obstacles in her way thereafter.
Soon after her father's death, Betty's mother suffered a heart attack and was unable to care for her daughter any longer. Betty was sent to live briefly with her brother Jim in La Junta, until his death soon thereafter.
Several of Betty's siblings had moved to California to find work during the hard times, and Betty was sent to the Los Angeles area where she lived with her sister Lois.
Betty often recounted the enjoyment of her time in Los Angeles, where she made many lifelong friends and excelled in school at John C. Fremont High.
After graduation, she had plans to enter college, but she was instead summoned to Eads to care for her Mother.
She soon found and enjoyed employment at a local attorney's office and attended local events including a neighborhood dance where she met local farmer and future husband, Ed Weber.
The two were married on May 11, 1951 and started life together in Sheridan Lake, Colorado on the Weber family farm, where the couple soon welcomed son Lawrence Stephen "Steve" and later their daughter Mary Jane.
In 1954 the couple purchased a farm in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado where they welcomed three more children - David Eugene, Susan Marie and Bradley Louis – and lived there for the next 49 years.
While not always a fan of farm life, Betty was a truly amazing and devoted mother and farm wife. In addition to being an incredible cook and baker, she consistently raised a bountiful garden, canned bushels of tomatoes, peaches and more, and helped with an endless variety of chores required of a farm matriarch – always making sure her family was cared for and well fed.
A true highlight of the long, hot, dirty days of harvest was the sight of Betty driving into the fields with a delicious meal and ice-cold drinks for Ed and the boys.
In addition to her farm duties, Betty worked in Cheyenne Wells at the local grain elevator for a time and at the community swimming pool where she worked for a few summers.
Betty also tirelessly participated with her children in 4-H, sports, camps, school board meetings and other activities throughout her children's school years.
She was involved in Farmers Union and put on many, many camps for the local children.
No mom ever was more loyal and devoted to her children than Betty Weber.
In addition to caring for her family, Betty could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, deliver a meal, or offer a kind word to a friend or neighbor who had suffered a loss.
Betty achieved one of her lifelong dreams when she received her college degree from Lamar Community College after her children were all raised. This was something that gave her great pride, and she so enjoyed spending time with her classmates whether it be in the classroom, home study groups she hosted, or on sponsored trips.
Betty loved to follow politics and the news, and she carried strong opinions on many subjects - all were based on her unrelenting love of her family, community, and country.
Betty's dream of moving off the farm and into town to be closer to her children and grandchildren after a lifetime of saving was realized when they built a custom home in Burlington in 2000 where she lived the remainder of her years.
Along with her children, Betty's world revolved around her grandchildren, Kris and Kacey (Mary) Joslynn and Jessica (David and Jan) Shawna and Court (Susan and Perry), as well as her "Great" Grandchildren Jadyn and Rylan (Shawna and Keith) Kina (Court) Colin, Riley, Landon, Piper and Parker (Kris and Monica) and Daunte (Josi).
She was second-to-none when it came to being a grandma, taking them on many trips and provided so many amazing memories for all of her family to cherish.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and all 10 of her siblings who had enjoyed Betty's lifelong devotion to family via frequent cards, letters, phone calls and visits; her husband of 62 years Ed; sons Steve and David; granddaughter Kacey and grandson Court.
Those left to mourn her passing are her daughter Mary Beck, daughter Susan and husband Perry Will; son Brad Weber and wife Francine; daughter-in-law Jan Weber; granddaughter Shawna and husband Keith Petree and their children Jadyn and Rylan; grandson Kris and wife Monica Beck and their children Colin, Riley, Landon, Piper and Parker; granddaughter Joslynn (Josi) Weber and son Daunte, granddaughter Jessica and husband Ryan Ostoyich.
Along with her adoring family, Betty leaves behind a list of dear friends and neighbors, all who benefitted from Betty's beautiful smile, infectious laugh, unwavering kindness, and deep sense of loyalty.
Betty will be remembered by her family with love as a unique and incredible Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma and we are all a little less complete without her sweet presence in our lives.
Betty's family are planning a private Celebration of Life to be held on what would have been Betty's 90th Birthday – July 17, 2020.
Cards may be sent to 377 Tony St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 10, 2020.