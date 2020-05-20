This is the day that Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Ps.118:24
Alas I rejoice for this is the day the Lord took me home.
Betty Jean Adolf was born on April 13, 1930, to Rudolph James and Emma Marie (Hunzeker) Flider in Nebraska. She was one of four children born to this union.
Betty graduated from Loveland High School in 1948. After high school she attended cosmetology school and got her cosmetology license. She was the family's local hair salon for many years.
On April 2, 1950, Betty married the love of her life Carl William Adolf. They were blessed with four children: Arlinda, Sue, Doyle and Kathy.
They were married for 59 years and 11 months until Carl's passing on March 2, 2010.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, north of Bethune, for 50 years before becoming a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington.
Betty was known to her family as a Prayer Warrior as she was always praying for someone.
Her hobbies included oil painting (with such skill and talent that her paintings came to life), making crafts with her husband of which they made several hundred of them for the Bethune Carnival for many years and sold their crafts at Old Town.
She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved to bake cookies of all flavors and send them home with her family.
Her most precious times were spent with her family. She was a life partner to her Lord, husband and family.
Betty passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bethune surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Emma Flider, her beloved husband Carl, her sister Lillian, her brother Edward and an infant brother Ladis.
Those left to cherish her memories are her four children: Arlinda Wardlow of Colorado Springs, Karen Sue Holmes of Woodbridge, VA.; Doyle (Jana) Adolf of Bethune, and Kathy (Steve) Webb of Bethune.
Also surviving Betty are her thirteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Private graveside services were held for Betty on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery north of Bethune.
There was a private visitation held that morning prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Betty's memory and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 20, 2020.