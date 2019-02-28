|
Beulah, 94, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She passed from this life on earth to eternal life on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Beulah May McEwen Soehner was born on Oct. 22, 1924, north of Eckley to James Ivan and Mary Ardella "Della" McEwen.
She was the tenth of 11 children in her family. She attended Yuma County schools and graduated from Wray High School in 1942.
While working for Wheatland Farms, which was owned by Gale Rogers, now by son, Jim Rogers, she met Charles Kale Soehner.
They were married Sept. 8, 1943, in Goodland, Kan. They enjoyed their life together for 42 years before Kale passed away in 1985.
To this union three sons were born: Charles James, Feb. 22, 1945; Jerry Lynn, April 12, 1950; and Jack Eugene, Nov. 4, 1956.
In 1945 Kale and Beulah purchased the Spring View Ranch, north of Laird, from Harry Stephenson.
In 1958 they sold the ranch and purchased the Forest Motel in Holbrook, Ariz. They retained their farming interests in the Idalia and Armel area.
In 1962 the family returned to the Armel area.
The farming operation included dry land crops of wheat, millet, milo, and feed and they also raised irrigated corn and beans, along with cattle and swine.
Beulah made many lifelong friends playing cards, church activities, and attending the Church of Christ.
She loved adventure and was not afraid to try something new; raising ostriches, quilt making, water aerobics, and cooking new recipes.
Beulah's greatest passion was her family and the Lord.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, James Ivan and Mary Ardella McEwen, her husband, Kale, her brothers Leroy Jack, Floyd "Bud", Claude, Clifford, Clarence, and Robert.
She also was preceded in death by sisters; Alta "Billy" Zick, Stella Marie Bahler, Jeanette "Nettie" Rockwell, and Maxine Larene Brenner.
Beulah is survived by her children, Jim and Judy Soehner, Jerry and Cheryl Soehner, and Jack and Rhonda Soehner, all of Wray.
Grandchildren are Curt and Annabet Soehner; Craig and Meridith Soehner, of Wray; Chris and LeAnna Soehner of Colby, Kan.; Lisa and Duane Richards, Krista and Trent Terrell of Idalia; Valerie and Luke Whitehill of Wray; Dawn and Luis Ramos of McGregor, Texas; Dana and Frank Miller of Valentine, Neb.; Laura and Brandon Schoenthal, Jackie and Chris Edney, Jena and Matt Hendrix of Wray and 32 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Beecher Island Church with Pastor Elbert Turner officiating.
Internment at the Armel Cemetery in Armel.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Towers, 360 Canyon Ridge Drive, Wray, CO 80758.
Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 28, 2019