|
|
Billie Frances (Carper) Busby of Newton, Mass., (formerly of Burlington) passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 86.
Billie was the daughter of the late Hon. Judge George J. and Frances (O'Brien) Carper of Burlington.
Raised in Denver, Billie lived most of her adult life in Loveland before caring for her parents in Burlington, and then moving to outside Boston, Mass. to be near her grandchildren.
Billie attended East Denver High School, graduated from University High in Greeley, and earned her Bachelor's from the University of Northern Colorado.
She spent her career in the Loveland Public Schools where she taught 7th grade English.
After retirement, Billie volunteered to teach English as a Second Language (ESL) to children in the Czech Republic and to adult immigrants in Natick, Mass.
She was a past member of P.E.O. and The American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Billie had a love for music and, in her youth, sang for weddings and funerals. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved dogs and cats.
Billie loved every moment spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her devoted and loving daughter Ann Hill of Newton, Mass.; her cherished grandchildren Zach and Gemma; her dear niece Donna Schwartz and grand-nephews, Drew, Ian, and Robert and her nephew David Roberts and his family.
She was predeceased by her beloved son Jamie Busby and her dear sister Virginia Roberts.
Friends and relatives are welcome to pay their respects as Billie is laid to rest at Loveland Burial Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the .
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 3, 2019