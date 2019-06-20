|
|
"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be." (JK Rowling)
Billy (who was never a William) was born Dec. 12, 1926 on a farm near Blodgett, Scott County, Mo. His parents were Harvey Ernest Robinson and Carrie Bryant Robinson. Billy was the seventh of eight children.
In late November of 1930, his family moved to Burlington, arriving in a blizzard.
During the summer of 1931, Billy was amazed to discover that summer evenings in Burlington were so pleasantly cool, compared with those in Missouri.
Billy got his first look at the Rocky Mountains in the summer of 1937, during his softball team's trip to Denver to play in the state tournament.
For the rest of his life, no matter where he lived or traveled, he always wanted to return to Colorado.
Billy was the valedictorian of his high school class of 1939. He received a Bonfils scholarship to the University of Colorado at Boulder, making him the first in his family to attend college.
Billy majored in chemistry and graduated in 1943.
One of Billy's first jobs after graduation was working for Dow Well. During his years there, he had several chemical patents and co-authored various chemistry-related articles for chemistry journals.
In 1958, Billy married Doris Drake in Denver. In 1960 they had twin sons, Thomas and Steven.
Their daughter, Susan, was born in Washington, DC in 1963.
Billy began working for the Water Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver.
He wrote and edited reports regarding water quality.
During his time with the Survey, he was transferred to offices in Washington, DC, Albany, N.Y. and Indianapolis, Ind.
When Billy retired in 1985, he moved his family back to his favorite state, Colorado.
Having been a child of humble beginnings, Billy felt blessed to have the means to ensure that his family lived a comfortable and secure life.
One of his favorite charities was the Food Bank of the Rockies, because he never forgot having been chronically hungry as a child growing up during the Great Depression.
Billy was proud to have been a 64-year member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge #77.
He had many interests, including researching his family tree, collecting quotations, collecting photos and maps of Colorado, walking, going on road trips (he visited all of the 48 contiguous states), participating in church activities, hanging out with family and friends, and reminiscing.
Two of his favorite songs were: "My Dear," by Jan Garber and his Orchestra, and "Jesus Loves Me," which his mother used to sing.
Billy also enjoyed Big Band and Patriotic music.
Growing vegetables, fruit trees, and Blue Spruces was a passion of his, and he kept a beautifully healthy lawn at every home he owned, spending hours, daily, digging up weeds, while whistling his favorite tunes.
Perhaps, living through the bleakness of the Dust Bowl inspired his love of plants, and of the color green.
Billy always had spice cake for his birthday, and savored an occasional German Chocolate Blizzard, or a scoop of Friendly's watermelon sherbet.
Billy passed away Jan. 4, 2018, at Denver and was preceded in death by most of his beloved family: parents, seven siblings, son Steven, and his wife Doris.
He is survived and sorely missed by his son Thomas, and daughter Susan.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 20, 2019