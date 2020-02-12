|
|
Bonita Mae Sisson was born Dec. 26, 1944, to Opal Eslinger and Ernest Sisson and raised on a farm 18 miles North of Stratton.
She passed away, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Bonita went to Stratton High School and graduated in 1962.
She then moved to Denver with three of her friends to find work and there she met the love of her life Al Hummels and got married 54 years ago on Sept. 25, 1965.
She was proceeded in death by her brother Gary, mother Opal Eslinger and father Ernest Sisson.
She was wife of Al Hummels, mother to Gregory (Julie) Hummels and Tracey (Jeff) Van Der Meersche.
Grandmother to Natasha (Cody) Zea, James (Megan) Van Der Meersche and Brittany (Dayton) Van Der Meersche. Great-grandmother to five great-grandkids Levi, Holly, Cooper, Scarlett, Delilah.
Thank you for being there as a great loving wife and supporting mother, grandmother and great grandmother even while suffering from health problems for decades.
God bless you, Bonnie, you are now in a better place without any pain and suffering.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 13, 2020