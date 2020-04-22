|
Bonnie Kaye Morgan, 75, of Eads, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by those she loved most.
Bonnie Kaye Monroe was born on July 21, 1944, in Burlington to Chester and Cleo Roxie Monroe.
She was married to Ricky Dean Morgan on May 20, 2005, in Eureka Springs, Ark.
Bonnie was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed gardening, patio time, spending her summers with her car show friends and anything that involved her family.
Those who knew Bonnie well knew that her most prized possession were her great-grandchildren and anything that they did.
Survived by her loving husband, Ricky Morgan; children, Dennis Wheeler (Kim Wise), Denise Wheeler (Gordon Mandis), both of Burlington, Amy (Billy) Gourley and Brad (Erin) Morgan, both of Ozark, Mo.
Grandchildren: Stephanie (Lance) Clemans, Ecko-Raye Eagleboy, Clay (Shayla) Watts, Colton Watts (Miranda Mari), all of Burlington; Housten (Jadeyen) Gourley of Crane, Mo.; Nya, Cash and Natalie Morgan and Harley and Hadley Gourley, of Ozark, Mo.
Great-grandchildren: Caden, Trey, and Boston Clemans, Hataya Eagleboy, Brayson Wilder and Cash Watts, all of Burlington; Chloe and Lukas Gourley of Crane, Mo. and Paxton Gourley of Ozark, Mo. and her very special friend Vicki (Randy) Phillips of Burlington.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Ron Parmer, brothers Ronnie (Raelyn), Vaughn (Betty) and Chester Monroe as well as many other precious siblings.
Bonnie's wishes were to have donations made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) in honor of Caden Clemans and Natalie Morgan, a great-grandchild and grandchild both living with Type One Diabetes.
Donations can be left at The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807 or GN Bank, 1220 Maine St., Eads, CO 81036.
Bonnie was laid to rest at a private family committal at the Fairview Cemetery in Burlington on April 15, 2020.
A memorial service at the First Christian Church in Burlington will be announced at a later date.
Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Brown Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 23, 2020