Oct. 31, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2019
Bradley's life was cut short unexpectedly in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the owner of Gypsy Boys Estate Sales and Liquidators in Denver.
Preceding him in death was his father, Harold (Had) Busby, Marilyn Busby, grandfather, Tony Consbruck.
He is survived by his mother, Janice (Consbruck) Carpenter, Lee Carpenter, sister, Becky Lynn Roos, niece, Tyra (Josh) Pritt, Wyatt Pritt 10, Marshall Pritt 8, along with other close family members and a host of friends.
A cremation has been done and a celebration of Brad's life was held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Denver.
Interment will be in Burlington (where he was born) at a date yet to be determined.
Condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 10, 2019