Colorado resident, Bryce Billington Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home in Denver. He was 28 years old.
Bryce was born on Dec. 15, 1991 to Kevin Stevens and Celeste (Blanchard) Marcoux in Mesa, Ariz. - the second child born to this union.
He was a member of the United Church of Christ and baptized at St. John's United Church of Christ in Idalia.
After he was born the family remained in Arizona living in Alamo Lake State Park for a few years before moving to Brush.
He attended school in Brush and graduated from Brush High School in 2011. He enjoyed running on his high school's cross-country team, being on the debate team and in drama.
After high school Bryce joined the United States Army on Aug. 2, 2011. He was a Combat Engineer and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 with the 10th Mountain Division.
He received numerous medals during his time in the Army; Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, just to name a few.
Bryce was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 2014.
After being in the Army, Bryce worked for the Parks and Recreation for Fort Collins and was a volunteer for the Forest Service/Fire Department in Durango.
Some of Bryce's most treasured pastimes were spent painting, sculpting, rebuilding computers or tinkering with animations.
He loved to help people and volunteered to help build a playground while stationed in New York. He was an artist, philosopher, and a brilliant mind.
He went to school to be an anthropologist but eventually wanted to try another career in life. With an imagination bigger than life itself, he began working on his Animation Degree at the Rocky Mountain College of Arts and Design in Denver.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dean Stevens and Pastor Perry Blanchard.
Those left to cherish his memories are his dad Kevin Stevens of Peyton; his mom Celeste and her husband Greg Marcoux of League City, Texas; his sister Kelsey, his brother Brandon Stevens of Brush; and his grandparents Freda Stevens of Denver and Mary and Joe Finochio of Pueblo West. Also surviving Bryce are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Bryce will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(support.woundedwarriorproject.org
) in Bryce's memory and may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
(WWP
), P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery south of Idalia, with Pastor Bob Higgins officiating.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. John's Cemetery. There was no public visitation held.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Arrangements were entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.