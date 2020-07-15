Longtime Stratton resident, Carlton "Ace" Henry Woller Jr. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. He was 69 years old.
Ace was born on Oct. 2, 1950, to Carlton Henry Sr. and Wilma Delphine (Wilkinson) Woller in Flagler. He was one of five children born to this union.
He attended school in Vona and graduated from Vona High School in 1968. During school he was involved in football, basketball, baseball and track.
Ace joined the United States Navy in 1969 and was honorably discharged the same year due to a shoulder injury.
Ace married the love of his life, Kathy Maebelle Monroe, on July 23, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Vona.
They made their home in Stratton, and were blessed with three children; Fred, Jeanie and Justin.
During his life, Ace enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and bowling.
Until his health no longer allowed, he loved following his grandkids' sporting events.
Ace enjoyed cooking for his family, and Sunday mornings were the best with Papa Ace's pancakes.
He worked for Stratton Equity Co-op, Big A and Wagner Incorporated as a parts man - Ace retired in 2016.
He served on the Stratton Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years and was the Fire Captain and Chief for several of those years. Ace was also an EMT with the Stratton Ambulance.
Ace was a member of the Stratton Church of God and the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathy, and his sister Sharon Trimm.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children: Fred (Kim) Woller of Stratton, Jeanie (Brian) Tracy of Burlington, Justin (Rylana) Woller of Burlington.
Eight grandchildren: Bryttnie Yoes, Cody and Brooke Woller, Hunter and Kaitlyn Tracy, Hayden, Emmery, and Lakelyn Woller.
Sisters Cathleen Woller and Susan Eden, brother Stan Woller, sister-in-law Karen Monroe, and brother-in-law Bud (Sherry) Monroe.
Also surviving him are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ace will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Kit Carson County CattleWomen's Pink Chaps Fund in Ace's memory and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Ace were held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Stratton Activity Building in Stratton with Dustin Sells officiating.
Burial followed in the Vona Cemetery, Vona.
Visitation was held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.