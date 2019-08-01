|
|
Carolyn Ardueser, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Yuma District Hospital.
Carolyn Jean (Anderson) Ardueser was born on April 11, 1931 in Chicago to James and Dorothy Bryan Anderson.
She graduated from Oak Park High School in 1949, and began college at Colorado A&M, studying Animal Husbandry.
Her studies were interrupted by her marriage to Leon in 1950 and the start of their family. Together they moved to Wiley, Cope, Burlington, Peoria, Ill., Barry, Ill., Greeley, Crook, Sterling, Dove Creek, Flagler, Cheyenne, Wyo., Granada, Kit Carson, Cripple Creek, Vona, Joes and Yuma.
She resumed her college career at Colorado State University, earning her BA in English Education in 1970, and her MA as a reading specialist in 1978.
She was active in the Colorado Language Arts Association and International Reading Association.
Her teaching career began in Cheyenne, and she retired from the Yuma school district in 1996.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, and a dedicated teacher.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling and learning about nature and culture wherever she went.
She was a member of the Yuma Art Association, West Yuma County Genealogy Society, and Progressive Woman's club.
In addition to trips around the US, international trips included touring in Europe, Canada, Australia, Poland, Russia, and twice cruising through the Panama Canal to the Caribbean via Costa Rica.
She was an avid bird watcher, organic gardener, genealogist, and former 4-H leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Leon, her husband of 68 years; daughters Denise Tomlin of Lakewood, Gail Ardueser of Yuma, Kathy (Neal) McLaughlin of Centennial; and son Bill (Kim) of Ottumwa, Iowa.
Also surviving are grandchildren Brian (Jamie Everman) Tomlin of Morrison, Chris and Megan McLaughlin of Centennial, Clint (Laura) Ammenhauser and Jill Ardueser of Ottumwa, and Andy Ardueser of Copenhagen, Denmark; and cousin Josephine McDanield of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carolyn's name to the Service Dog Project, 37 Boxford Rd, Ipswitch, MA 01938 (URL www.servicedogproject.org) or your local library. Literacy and animals were important to Carolyn throughout her life.
She was baptized as a member of the American Baptist Church.
Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. No services are currently planned.
Published in The Burlington Record on Aug. 1, 2019