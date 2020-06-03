Cletus Weltz, a longtime resident of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Cletus was born on June 24, 1928, to Aloise and Odelia Weltz of Hays, Kan. - the second of four children.
Having moved to Goodland, Kan. in 1939, Cletus graduated from high school in 1946.
Cletus farmed for a number of years before returning to his favorite task as a mechanic, working for Sim Hudson Motor Co. and Bill Rush Motors.
He and Pat bought and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Burlington for a number of years.
He was a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic Church.
Preceding him in death was his wife Patricia, parents, one sister Irene, their first child Dianna, a son Arthur; as well as a granddaughter, a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.
He is survived by a sister Alice, a brother Robert, his children Cynthia (Mike), Christopher (Kim), and Stephen (Mona); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Cletus will be missed by all his family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Goodland Cemetery with Father Andrew Rockers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Suncrest Hospice, 7660 Goddard St. #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or St. Catherine Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38, Burlington, CO 80807.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.
Local services were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, Kan.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 3, 2020.