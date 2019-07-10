|
Lifelong, Kanorado, Kan. resident, Connie S. Sheldon, 74, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Baldwin City, Kan.
Connie was born on June 4, 1945, in Goodland, Kan. to Walker and Letha (Vaughn) Sivey.
She was one of four children; grew up in Kanorado and graduated from Kanorado High School in 1963.
On June 8, 1963, she married Jon Sheldon in Kanorado. To this union, two children, Shad and Tonya were born.
Connie began her career with the United States Postal Service in April of 1970, becoming the Postmaster of Kanorado in January of 1982.
She retired in 2012 after 42 years of service.
She trained and mentored many new Postmasters throughout her career.
She was a member of the United Postmasters of America, NAPUS, the Kanorado United Methodist Church, Slim and Trim Club, Kanorado Senior Center, and always enjoyed helping with Kanorado Days.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Judy Fritz.
She is survived by her husband Jon of their home in Kanorado, one son Shad (Penny) Sheldon of Lecompton, Kan., and Tonya (Summer) Sheldon of San Jacinto, Calif.
She is also survived by two grandchildren; Kade Sheldon of Austin, Texas and Courtney (Tyler) Cook of Prairie Village, Kan.; one great-grandchild Ryan Marie Cook of Prairie Village, Kan.; and two sisters, Ramona (Jim) Livengood of Goodland, Kan. and Shirley (Ralph) Wilson of Ruleton, Kan.
Funeral services for Connie were held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Pastor Zach Anderson officiating.
Burial followed in the Kanorado Cemetery, Kanorado, Kan.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be designated to the Kanorado Senior Center and may be left at or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.
Published in The Burlington Record on July 11, 2019