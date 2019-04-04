|
Longtime resident of Burlington, Dale Eugene Pralle, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Grace Manor Care Center. He was 91 years old.
Dale was born on Aug. 5, 1927, to William and Merle (Armitage) Pralle.
Dale attended school in Kanorado, Kan. and spent many summers helping his uncles, Albert and Herman Pralle, on their farm.
He enjoyed the farm life and to this day still owns the same farm.
He graduated from high school in 1945 and joined the Navy in July of the same year.
While in the Navy, he was a third class Yeoman on the USS Epping Forest LSD-4.
One of his highlights, was taking a small watercraft to Bikini Atoll to see what damage would be done to them during an atomic bomb test.
He returned to Kanorado in October 1947 with an honorable discharge from the Navy. Shortly after his return, he married the love of his life, Barbara Gassner, in 1948.
From this union, two children were born: Pamela Kay on April 18, 1950, and Allan Dale on July 6, 1953.
He worked at Pralle Electric, owned by his father, working on electric motors, auto electric and selling a line of appliances.
In 1953 he began a part-time post office job which turned into full time work and he later became the postmaster. He retired in 1977 after 25 years of service to the post office.
From there, he served the city of Burlington for another 10 years working in the Parks Department.
He loved to make different clocks in his woodworking shop and this resulted in over 30 handmade clocks in his home, including the famous red and black clock outside of his home that read "GO COUGARS".
He loved to fish, garden, and served on the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
He was an avid high school and middle school sports fan for many years.
You could always see the little white Colorado pickup driving around town stopping in to visit with many friends.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Jim) Richards of Thornton, son Allan (Sharon) Pralle of Burlington, three grandchildren, all of Burlington, Jennifer (Brandon) Hays, Jazmine (Eli) Korber, and Dylan (Leiana) Pralle.
He is also survived with six great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brooklyn, and Grayson Hays and Samuel, Kixton, and Kamden Korber.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Barbara, and grandson, Sean Klueckman.
Memorials can be made in Dale Pralle's name to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department and can be left at or sent to Equitable Savings & Loan, 1420 Lowell Ave., P.O. Box 697, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral service will be held at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside committal service at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 3, 2019