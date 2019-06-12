|
Darrell Gene Roths Sr., 71, recently from Trenton, Neb. passed away at the home on June 10, 2019, with his devoted wife of 52 years by his side.
Darrell was born April 27, 1948, in Fargo, N.D. He was adopted 3 months later by his parents Leo Henry and Gladys Violet (Volker) Roths from Bottineau, N.D.
He along with his sister, Shelby, grew up on the family farm.
His mother died when he was 13 years old and he took it quite hard. He rode his favorite horse Beauty to her grave and wept hard wondering why she was taken from him so soon.
There he formed the bond with God and put his total faith in God knowing that she and others had eternal life with Him. He knew he would see his Mom someday.
His dad passed away when he was 18 years old.
Darrell was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bottineau, N.D.
Darrell met his high school sweetheart, Iris Tuttle, also from Bottineau, while attending Bottineau High School where he graduated with the class of 1966.
Many laughable stories have arisen from their dating times and school time pranks with his friends there.
Following graduation, he decided to make some money on a harvest crew which headed his life down south to Eastern Colorado. He loved the area.
On May 6, 1967, Darrell married the love of his life, Iris (Tuttle) Roths in Bottineau, N. D. also at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
This was the beginning of 52 years of family life. Shortly after they married, they made their way to Burlington with only their car, personal belongings, and $100 to their new home at Eberhart Farm where Darrell had a job there farming with Iris by his side helping.
They continued in the farming business throughout their working life in various areas; Burlington, Kanorado, Stratton, and Arapahoe.
During this time the couple were blessed with five children of their own David, Debbie, Darrell Jr, Darren and DeNae.
They also became foster parents to 35 foster children who were also part of their family throughout the years.
Darrell was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington where Darrell served as a Lay Minister and Sunday School Superintendent.
He loved his church and was very proud that most of his family was baptized, confirmed, and married there.
Darrell was a past Farm Bureau Board Member and 4-H leader for over 25 years investing in the lives of kids.
His favorite time of the year was Christmas Eve where the family attended church service and he had a fun time playing Santa to all the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He enjoyed teaching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids how to fix things and drive vehicles, tractors, and combines.
There are very many fun memories now of those special times. He very much enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids fishing, swimming, jet skiing, boating, and just sightseeing on the orange Glastron boat at Bonny Reservoir in Colorado and the pontoon and jet ski at Swanson Lake near Trenton, Neb.
He also enjoyed taking two big family trips to Disney Land and Disney World with his kids and grandkids.
Darrell and Iris also enjoyed a trip river rafting down the Grand Canyon and a couple of trips to Hawaii.
After their 50th anniversary they took a family trip, in which all his children and some of the grandkids were able to go to a lake house at Lake Metigoshe, N.D. where they had a weekend of fun visiting their high school friends and having fun with his family.
Darrell took his kids on a tour of his family farm and of Iris' home in Bottineau, N.D.
It was a time to reminisce with his family at many of his childhood memories which made that vacation complete.
His motto was live, love, laugh, work hard in life and play hard with the earthly things God created and always find good in everyone and everything and that is what he did.
Darrell and Iris retired and made their home at Northshore by Swanson Lake where they met many of their old-time friends and new ones too where they have enjoyed many fun times enjoying games, cocktail hour, and friendship time together.
Darrell never knew a stranger.
Dad cherished God, his family, and his friends which he realized at a young age when his mother passed away.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Erika Roths, and two nephews; Austin Tuttle and Mark Arms.; best friends - Mark Skarphol and Terry Kofoid.
Those left to celebrate his life include his loving wife, Iris of Trenton, Neb. and their dog Summer; his son Dave of Kiowa; his daughter Debbie (Phil) Knudsen of Arapahoe; his son Darrell Jr of Dodge City, Kan., his son Darren (Tina) of Burlington, and his daughter DeNae of Cheyenne Wells; eight grandchildren: Alex(Keely) Knudsen, Sarah(Casey) Hyle both of Cheyenne Wells, John(Brittany) Knudsen of Spring Hill, Kan., Denver and Maxton Roths and Lane Williams of Dodge City, Kan., Sierra Roths of Colorado Springs, Koby Roths from Fort Worth, Texas and Kastin Roths of Burlington.
Nine great-grandchildren; Angus and Sheamus Knudsen; Bryson, Brinley, Braylon and Brylee Hyle; Charlie, AJ, and Madelyn Knudsen.
His sister, Shelby Arms of Louisville, Ky.; sisters-in-law Jean (Roger) Hall, Linda Phillips, Sonia Tuttle, Marilyn Tuttle, and brother-in-law Tom Harig, best friend Leland Lord, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, numerous foster children and their families; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and a whole lot of dear friends.
Memorial service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10 a.m. with Pastor Bill Viergutz officiating.
Memorial contributions if you choose can go to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 338 7th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home of McCook, Neb. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please visit their website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the Roths family.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 13, 2019