David Allen Whipple was born Dec. 18, 1951, in Burlington - the second of eight children born to Forrest and Regina (Scherrer) Whipple.
He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a brief illness in Colorado Springs.
David grew up north of Stratton on the family farm, attended school in Kirk and Joes where he participated in sports and FFA, graduating in 1970 from Liberty High School.
He drove a canary yellow '65 Impala SS, a car that he was proud of and traveled many fast miles.
He married Gabriele Snelling on Nov. 25, 1970, in Yuma. Two children were born to this marriage, Gregory Shane and Jennifer Jo.
David and Gabi made their first home in Eaton where David was employed by the Eaton Co-op. They moved back to Yuma where David worked for International Harvester and Interstate Irrigation.
In 1974 they bought the family farm north of Stratton. They sold the farm in 1981 and moved into Stratton when David took a job at K.C. Electric as warehouse manager.
David was extremely proud of his children and grandson. He followed all their school activities and loved watching anything they participated in.
According to David the only thing better than being a Dad was being Grandpa, he loved it.
After their kids were gone, David and Gabi still went to many community activities to watch and encourage other kids in the area.
Some years later David went to work for Timber Products Inc. inspecting REA poles, where his territory covered most of the western states.
He thoroughly enjoyed his time at TPI and was able to take Gabi on many of his travels. On occasion his grandson or some of his nephews rode along creating many special memories the boys still cherish.
During this time David and Gabi moved to Yuma where they were also co-owners of The Yuma Tavern. After selling the Tavern, David and Gabi returned to the Stratton area where they built their current home.
After many good years at TPI he was given an offer from Bell Lumber and Pole.
With much consideration he accepted the offer and made the change from inspecting REA poles to selling them. He still traveled, but not as much.
He once said, "these were two of the best jobs I've had, they pay you to travel and see the country."
Throughout these many years David and Gabi also assisted Dick Engel with his auction businesses, something they enjoyed immensely. They saw many unique things and met many interesting people.
David traveled many miles and made many lifelong friendships. He said there is a lot of beautiful country to see and a lot of good people to meet.
Whenever David traveled within shouting distance of family, he made a point to stop and visit.
He loved his family and friends, and they were important to him. Many phone calls, text messages, and visits were exchanged between David and those who knew him. It might be a joke, some advice, or an emoji texted to you, but you knew David was there and thinking of you.
David was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Stratton.
David loved God and his family and friends, because of this he lived a full, rich life. Our lives, and the community, will be a little emptier with his absence.
David is preceeded in death by his parents Forrest and Regina, daughter Jennifer, brother Clifford, niece Rachel Oldham, nephews Loyd Whipple and Grant Winslow, sisters-in-law Kim Armbrister and Judy Hadley, and brother-in-law Dennis Oldham.
He is survived by his wife Gabi of the home, son Greg (and Gisele Waters) of Houston, Texas, grandson Cody of Dallas, Texas, six remaining siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a multitude of friends.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in David's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton with Father Carlos Gallardo officiating.
Burial followed in the Calvary Cemetery, Stratton.
Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Parish Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Stratton.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.