David Keith Idler was born to David G. Idler and Gertrude Scruby Idler on June 19, 1936 in Kirk.
He departed on his final journey on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from his home in University Place, Wash. after a long struggle with COPD. He was 83 years old.
Keith's love for animals was with him all his life beginning early with puppies and kittens and a couple of pet goats.
His pony named Smokey was trained to lie down to be mounted and ridden bareback. Later in life, he enjoyed the company of multiple dachshunds and a Jack Russell.
Activities included 4-H club, where he blue-ribboned raising catch-it Angus calves.
School saw similar achieving where he participated in football, basketball, track and was a member of the American Legion baseball team.
He graduated from Kirk High School in 1954, the same school from which his parents graduated.
A love of flying was nurtured at an early age by his uncle Charlie who flew light aircraft from his own runway at the farm near Kirk.
In 1956, he met his future wife, Marie Pugh at a dance at the American Legion Hall in Stratton. They married in 1957 at the Stratton Methodist Church.
In 1958 he received a BA from Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) where he was a member of Acacia fraternity, Air Force ROTC and Arnold Air Society.
He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force on graduation and entered active duty December 1958.
He trained as a navigator/bombardier and served in Texas, Illinois, California, Washington, Hawaii, Viet Nam, Thailand, Guam, Georgia and Alabama.
He saw over 20,000 air hours including RF-4 time, typhoon chasing in Guam and serving on crews of C-124, C118, C130s and C141 aircraft.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1978, Keith worked with A. N. Foss Accounting and the state of Washington WSDOT as a CPA with an MBA.
Retirement saw him and Marie spending 16 seasons in Arizona at Venture Out in Mesa.
During retirement, Keith enjoyed traveling with Marie in the US as well as Europe and Asia through many cruises and with many friends and family.
A highlight was attending an Idler Family reunion in Strumfelbach, Germany, the town from which his great-grandfather emigrated.
He introduced a love of adventure in his children with activities such as camping, snow skiing, boating and flying a private airplane.
He loved gadgets and always had the newest calculator, reel-to-reel, camera, music enablers, etc.
His children and grandchildren could count on his support and participation in their endeavors while they are growing up and as adults as could the many friends of his children.
Exchange students from Scandanavia, Anders Ronnquist and Carsten Birch, and their friends brought extra dimensions to his life.
He is survived by his wife Marie (Pugh) Idler and his children Julie (Dave) Turner, Jeff Idler (Leah), Diane (Steve) Johns and David Idler, and 5 grandchildren.
He leaves a brother, James Idler and wife Rita and sister-in-law MaryJane Idler as well as many cousins and nephews and nieces and friends and associates.
Preceded in death was his parents and brother, Darrell Idler, and sister, Leona Collette.
There will be a memorial service celebrating his life and reception following at the University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th, University Place, Wash. at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
A graveside service will take place later that day at 2:30 p.m. in Tahoma National Cemetery. Both are open to the public.
Memorial donations may be sent for the USO to USO Northwest, 3800 A Bridgeport Way W, Box 107, University Place, WA 98466 or to Franciscan Hospice at Franciscan Foundation, 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.
