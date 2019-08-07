|
Delores Jeanne Williamson was born in Little Rock, Ark. on Nov. 29, 1942 to Marge and Gene Williamson. Delores was an only child.
When her father was shipped overseas during World War II, Delores and her mother moved to Burlington to live with Gene's parents until he was able to come home.
Delores attended school in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1960.
Shortly after high school Delores began dating Larry Jacobson and they were married on Jan. 6, 1963, in Colorado Springs.
They battled quite a blizzard on the way home to Burlington. Larry remembers hanging his head out of the car window just to see the road.
Long before Larry and Delores knew each other, their parents would get together and play cards. While their parents enjoyed a few card games Larry and Delores would be taking a nap in the same crib. It must have been fate!
Delores learned many new things after becoming a farm wife, such as milking cows, raising and butchering chickens which was a family affair every summer. Her favorite was picking up irrigation pipe.
On April 30, 1964, daughter Lori was born and on March 21, 1967, daughter Leann was born.
Delores was able to stay at home while the girls were growing up, making many memories.
Later after the girls started school she went to work at "Sav-U" a local grocery store.
After the grocery store she went to work at the Farm Service Agency (FSA) where she enjoyed helping and visiting with the many farmers that would come in. She retired from the office after 26 years of service.
She didn't think she could stay home full time, so she decided to go to work at Kit Carson State Bank and worked there while it transitioned into Eastern Colorado Bank. Delores finally retired for good in 2014.
At this point, Delores and Larry enjoyed taking several small trips but could never be gone too long especially in the summer because "The lawn may dry up or who is going to take care of the chickens". Wonder whose words those were? (Hint: Not Delores).
Delores had four grandchildren; Lance, Chad, Amanda and Tyler. She very much enjoyed being involved in their lives, spending many hours sitting on bleachers while watching different sporting events and other school activities. She even got talked into helping Amanda groom a few dogs!
On March 16, 2018, great–grandson Brixton Carlin was born. Delores always looked forward to seeing him anytime she could. He always brought a smile to her face.
Delores enjoyed life and always had a kind word to say.
Delores passed away the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Preceding Delores in death were her parents Marge and Gene, her grandparents Bud and Mabel Williamson.
Surviving is husband Larry, daughter Lori (Victor) Diaz, daughter Leann (Grant) Carlin and grandchildren Lance (Kylie) Carlin with great-grandson Brixton, Chad Carlin and Amanda and Tyler Diaz.
Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at First Christian Church, Burlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Kit Carson County CattleWomen's Pink Chaps fund in Delores's memory. Can be left or sent to Eastern Colorado Bank, 2121 Rose Ave., P.O. Box 68, Burlington, CO 80807
Published in The Burlington Record on Aug. 8, 2019