Dennise (Ridder) Lumberg, 51, of Monument, passed away after battling ovarian cancer and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Monument, with her loving father and stepmother at her side.
She was born on May 7, 1968, in Burlington, to Dennis Ridder and Barbara (Finley) Ridder.
She graduated from Burlington High School in 1986 and was valedictorian of her class.
She attended University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Dennise worked for Chevron Oil Company, Sizemore Oilfield Services, and Twin Arrow Inc. in Rangely.
She moved to Colorado Springs and worked at Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies.
In 2006, she began working at Managed Business Solutions as Senior Controller, where she worked until her passing.
Dennise married Brian Lumberg. Of that union, Dennise and Brian adopted two children, Adam James Lumberg (age 14) and Erin Johanah Lumberg (age 12). The marriage was dissolved in 2011.
Dennise is survived by her beloved son Adam Lumberg, daughter Erin Lumberg of Monument, father Dennis Ridder; stepmother LeEtta Ridder of Burlington; brother Darron (Marvie) Ridder of Cibolo, Texas; sister Dorinda (David) Brown of Severance.
Step-siblings, K.C. (Wendy) Valentine, Castle Rock, and Kimberly (Edward) VanCise of Kosciusko, Miss.
Nephews: Colin Ridder, Austin Ridder, Eddie and Tyler VanCise. Nieces: Kyla (Ridder) Shelton, Kristi Ridder, Kelsey Ridder, Emily Brown, Elisabeth "Izzy" Brown, Shayna Brown, Allie VanCise, Sydney and Quinn Valentine. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Dennise is proceeded in death by her mother Barbara (Finley) Ridder. Grandparents: Herman and Wilma Ridder, Robert "Bob" Finley, Doris (Hagan) Tomlinson, uncle Duane Ridder, aunt Carol Finley and many other beloved family and friends.
Funeral services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., 338 7th Street, Burlington.
Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington. Services were officiated by Pastor Bill Viergutz.
Pallbearers: Darron Ridder, Kurt Ridder, Don Boland, Greg Andrews, Steve Pekarek and Mark Foos.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, Colorado 80132, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Officiated by Pastor Sandy Hannawalt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dennise Lumberg to Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 1777 S. Bellaire St., Suite 170, Denver, CO 80221. Telephone 303-506-7014 or www.colo-ovariancancer.org.
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 3, 2019