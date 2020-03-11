|
Donald Scheierman passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – he was 95 years old.
Don was born July 18, 1924, at Sutton, Neb. – the youngest child of Alexander and Anna Elizabeth (Adler) Scheierman.
The family moved to Colorado in the early 1930s, first locating south of Stratton and then moving south of Burlington, where Don attended Burlington schools and helped with chores etc. on the family farm.
In 1939 the Scheierman family moved from the district to a farm located north of Burlington, where Don farmed with his brother and his dad.
Don was baptized in July of 1924 in Sutton, Neb. and was confirmed in September of 1939 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington by Pastor Edward C. Schmidt.
He entered the Army in October of 1944; received 8 weeks of basic training at Ft. Riley, Kan. and was sent overseas in March 1945 serving in the Army 2nd Infantry, 5th Division.
World War II came to an end shortly after he arrived in Germany; he remained in that country as a replacement.
He was then sent back to the states and received a 30-day furlough.
During this furlough, he was married to Helen Burk on Sept. 16, 1945, and after a short honeymoon, Don returned to Fort Campbell, Ky., where he spent the remainder of his tour of duty in the United States Army.
He received his GED and an honorable discharge at the rank of Tec 5 in August of 1946.
He returned to Burlington and he and his bride moved to the farm north of Burlington where they began their lives together ranching and farming. They were married 69 years.
This union was blessed with four children: Luetta Faye (1947), Donna Kay (1950), Rodney Ray (1952) and Julie Maye (1961)
During his life he farmed and raised cattle.
Besides being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to drive, singing in the church choir, playing cards and dominos, hunting coyotes and prairie dogs.
He also taught Sunday school and was the Sunday School superintendent and an elder in the church for several years.
Don suffered a stroke in January of 1966 which left him paralyzed on his right side.
With a lot of prayers, determination, hard work and love from his family, friends and neighbors, he was able to return to farming and ranching until he retired in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen (Burk) Scheierman (2014), parents Alexander (1947) and Anna Elizabeth (Adler) Scheierman (1925), sisters Helen Ringsted (2011), Edna Matthews (2017) and great-grandson Richard Wayde Hamar (2009).
He is survived by his children Luetta Davis (Garold), Donna Cooper (Lee), Rod Scheierman (Terry) and Julie Scheierman; 11 grandchildren Angelia (Mitch) Hamar, Rashelle (Howard) Pearson, Tammera (Jerome) Davis, Claye Davis, Launa (Rick) Monroe, Chandra (Michael) Ruhs, Jason (Elke) Cooper, Lacey (Jeremy) Fisher, Lark Scheierman, McKenzie Scheierman, Alex (Bridget) Scheierman and 17 great-grandchildren: McKenna (Alex) Vasquez, Faryn Pearson, Zach Hamar, Dustin (Kristel) Monroe, Jordyne (Dewey) Reed, Anthony Monroe, Sloan Ruhs, Dax Ruhs, Tyka Ruhs, Trystan Cooper, Dayton (Tyana) Fisher, Pierce (Katelynn) Fisher, Keeley Fisher, Rye Fisher, Jack Mangus, Madeleine Scheierman and Case Scheierman.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Burlington with Pastor William Viergutz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Don's name to Trinity Lutheran Church which can be left at The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 12, 2020