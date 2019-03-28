|
Donald Wayne MacLeod Jr. was born to Donald Wayne MacLeod Sr. and Judith Mae (Schmidt) MacLeod on May 23, 1971, in Denver.
Donnie passed away unexpectedly in Aurora on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Donnie graduated from Highlands Ranch High School in 1989.
Upon graduating high school, Donnie dabbled in some computer drafting work with his mom, but ultimately decided to enlist in the Army in 1993.
In November of 1990, Donnie married Luann (Siner) MacLeod. By that time, Donnie had a son named Taylor.
He and his family were stationed in Oklahoma throughout the duration of his service in the Army which concluded in 1995 due to an honorable medical discharge.
Donnie's specialty was Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and he sure did love his fire power.
After moving back to Colorado upon the conclusion of his service, Donnie's family expanded with a daughter named Brooke.
After Brooke was born, Donnie and his family moved to Burlington, so that he could pursue a life-long career as an automotive technician.
The family was completed upon the arrival of Donnie's last son Jared in March of 1998.
In June of 2000, Donnie decided to be his own boss and open Maxx Wrench. Maxx Wrench was Donnie's pride and joy and he worked tirelessly to make his business a success.
Maxx Wrench's business expanded exponentially and Donnie decided to make Maxx Wrench a family affair; that is when Donnie's brother Cameron MacLeod became one of Maxx Wrench's greatest assets.
As business grew, the shop needed to also. Maxx Wrench moved locations to Lincoln Street.
Maxx Wrench was his pride and joy, but Donnie also really enjoyed donating his time and efforts to the community in several different ways.
Anywhere from helping someone passing through to any group or project that needed any sort of assistance Donnie was always willing to lend a helping hand or whatever else was needed.
Donnie and Luann parted ways in May of 2009.
Donnie took some time away from Burlington for about a year and a half - ultimately, he realized he belonged in Colorado.
Upon returning to Colorado, Donnie met Jill Gambaiani and their relationship began in April of 2011.
Donnie became a grandfather in May of 2018 and baby Violette had him wrapped around her little finger.
He is preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.
Donnie leaves behind his girlfriend, Jill Gambaiani, parents Judy and Donald MacLeod, brother, Cameron MacLeod and his fiancée Tanya Perkins; his nieces Brianne, Skye, Shaelynn; children, Taylor MacLeod (Skyler Smith), Jared MacLeod, Brooke MacLeod (fiancé Daniel McCollough), granddaughter, Violette MacLeod, and numerous friends and customers that he considered family.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to the Donald W. MacLeod Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Burlington High School, 380 Mike Lounge Dr., Burlington, CO 80807.
An informal, casual gathering for friends and family was held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 28, 2019