Donald Wayne MacLeod Sr.


1943 - 2020
Donald Wayne MacLeod Sr. Obituary

Burlington resident Donald W. MacLeod, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, as a result of illness complications due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.

Don was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Brockton, Mass., to Ira MacLeod and Doris Whitcomb MacLeod.

He was one of five siblings – Ira, Walter, Bob, and Bonnie.

The family moved to Aurora in approximately 1949, and Don grew up in Aurora.

After enlisting in the Marines and serving in Vietnam, he worked in the trucking industry, hauling freight and working the dock.

He married Judy Schmidt on Dec. 4, 1970 – they had two children, Donald Jr. and Cameron.

Donnie moved to Burlington and Cameron followed. Don and Judy decided to follow since the family was here.

The MacLeod family opened Maxx Wrench in 2001. Don and Judy both tried to help out whenever possible.

Don is survived by wife, Judy; son, Cameron and wife Tanya; grandchildren, Taylor, Brooke, Jared, Brianne, and Skye; and great-grandchild, Violette.

A graveside service, at Fairview Cemetery, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.

Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 26, 2020
