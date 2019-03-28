|
|
Donna Belle (Peters) Jeffery was born to William and Elda (Gottula) Peters on June 16, 1925, at Elk Creek, Neb.
She was raised on the farm milking cows, collecting eggs and doing farm chores along with her family.
Donna was baptized as an infant and confirmed May 28, 1939, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Elk Creek, Neb.
She attended the Corner School through the fifth grade, St. Peter's Parochial School sixth through eighth grade and graduated from Elk Creek High School with the Class of 1944.
Donna played softball while in high school.
She was united in marriage to Paul R. Jeffery on Aug. 29, 1946 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Elk Creek, in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Willa Jean and Harry Rottman.
To this union two children were born, Paula and Ross.
After their marriage Donna and Jeff lived in Nebraska until they moved to Burlington in 1963 and later moved to Canon City in 2005.
Donna Belle was a loving wife and mother. She loved all sports especially golf and football.
Donna loved to dance, party, travel, play bridge and entertain.
She was a very good cook and will be remembered for her famous potato salad and chocolate cake.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her as she would spend hours teaching them how to play golf and all the old card games. She was indeed a special grandma.
Her husband Jeff passed away June 21, 2013, and Donna continued to live in her home until her death on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 93 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Rae Norman of Canon City, son and daughter-in-law, Ross D. and Susan L. Jeffery of Canon City, grandchildren, Jennifer Sue Johnson, Niechelle Conger Jeffery, Jocelyn Marie Chisholm, Maci Miller and Matt Norman; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Levi, Hannah, Hunter, Brittany, Blake, BreeAnne, Michaela, Elijah, Luke, Ethan, Jared, Skyler and Molly; great-great-grandchildren, Aspyn, Axel and Abel, Mikhail, Novak and Luka.
Donna's sisters, Willa Jean Rottman of Humboldt, Neb. and Diane Grabow and husband Richard of Cedar, Minn., brother, Royce Peters and wife Sheila of Elk Creek, Neb., sister-in-law, Juanita Peters of Elk Creek and many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jeff, brother, LeRoy Peters, sister, Betty Lippold and husband Glen, brother-in-law, Harry Rottman and nephew Craig Peters.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek, Neb. with the Rev. Robert Schermbeck officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh, Neb.
Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Elk Creek, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery for upkeep and maintenance.
Online condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 28, 2019