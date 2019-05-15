Home

Doris (Dewey) Hansen Obituary
Doris (Dewey) Hansen was born on March 23, 1933, to Charles and Vera (Cole) Dewey in Bertrand, Neb.

She was called home to be with our Lord on May 11, 2019, after having lived a full life of 86 years and after battling a long illness.

She was surrounded by members of her family at Grace Manor Care Center at the time of passing.

Doris comes from a large family of 10 children; Betty, Delbert, Donald, Gweneth, Buell, Virginia, Wilbur, Sharon and Shirley.

She married Henry John Hansen on Aug. 30, 1953, and to this union were born four children; Charles, Sharlene, Dana and Gary.

Doris was baptized at the age of 33 at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Arvada, where the family lived at that time.

After moving to Kit Carson County in 1975 she became a member and served as councilwoman at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

After she and Henry divorced, she became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in many of the women's groups.

You may remember Doris as a grocery clerk at the local Safeway where she worked until her retirement in 1995.

After retirement she started a new career with McArthur Senior Center, helping to cook and serve many, many meals.

She was a volunteer at the Colorado Welcome Center winning awards for the many hours she served and travelling this beautiful state so she could assist vacationers in their adventures.

She loved meeting with the Thursday quilters at McArthur Senior Center and tied many quilts as well as enjoyed their fabulous potlucks. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting and knitting. She loved flowers of all kinds.

Doris is survived by her children, daughter-in-law Shirley (Niman) Hansen Little of Aurora, daughter Sharlene Mills and husband Wayne of Burlington, son Dana Hansen and wife Jeanne of Benton, Kan., and son Gary Hansen of Bethune.

Her grandchildren Zane and wife Amy Hansen, Shane and wife Jennifer Hansen, Ciara and husband Preston Yerby, and Charesse Hansen.

Her 12 great-grandchildren, Charles, Michael, Cali, Maddie, Brianna, Marshall, Alexandria, Jordan, Caytlin, Caleb, Riley Ann, and Brayden.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington, followed by a "graveside service," at approximately 1:30 p.m., at Vona Cemetery in Vona.

Memorial contributions may be made and sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 338 7th St., Burlington, CO 80807.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.

Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on May 16, 2019
