|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Ann (Duell) Bartholomew, age 72, of Loveland, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Green House Homes in Loveland.
Dot was born on June 28, 1947, in Goodland, Kan. to Gene and Alice (Tubbs) Duell.
She grew up on the family farm northwest of Ruleton with her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Ruleton until the 8th grade and then moved to the high school in Goodland, Kan.
Upon graduation from high school in 1965, she enrolled at Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kan.
In 1967 she met Marv "Bart" Bartholomew, who was in the Navy, and after only three dates in a year and a half time span, they were married on June 20, 1969, at which time they moved to San Diego, Calif., the home port of Bart's ship.
They lived in San Diego for a year until Bart's ship deployed back to Vietnam.
Dot moved back to Kansas and stayed with her mom until Bart's discharge in November 1970.
Upon his return, they moved to Elko, Nev. for a very short time and then back to Colorado in 1971.
She was a loving, stay at home wife and mother who raised their two daughters until 1975.
She went on to receive her Business Certificate from Barnes Business College and for much of her career was an administrative assistant.
For several years, she worked for H&R Block in the evenings and weekends preparing taxes.
Dot had a passion for gardening, canning, assembling puzzles and was an avid reader.
Those who knew her, also knew that she loved to try out new recipes on her family.
In her later life, she was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church and served on several committees and was involved in bible studies.
Dot is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alice and brothers Barton and Virgil.
She will forever be remembered by her husband of 50 years, Marvin "Bart" of Loveland, daughters Dari Blake of Littleton and Heidi (Chris) Mallow of Coyle, Okla.
She will also be forever remembered by her five grandchildren, Katherine, Connor, Donovan, Owen and Julianna; by her sisters and brother, Marjorie Dillon of Lenexa, Kan., Clarence of Kansas City, Mo., and Melody (Jim) Fulton of Lenora, Kan.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Details will be shared, when available, regarding a Celebration of Life ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Dot Bartholomew.
Please mail checks to the , 415 Peterson Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 30, 2020