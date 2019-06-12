|
Dorothy Fern Clark of Limon passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren while listening to her great-granddaughter singing Amazing Grace at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in Oldfield Township, Mo. to Lewis and Joyce Gray.
After the passing of her father Lewis in 1928, Joyce and Dottie moved to Pueblo, to live with her aunt where Joyce met Victor Smelker while he was working on the railroad.
Victor and Joyce married in 1929. They eventually moved to Stratton, where Dottie's parents farmed for a living.
Dottie attended the Smelker family school south of Stratton through the 8th grade, then graduated high school from Stratton.
Dottie then taught school at the Smelker family school south of Stratton until she married Walter Clark of Kirk in December of 1946.
Walt and Dottie farmed near Kirk and then Stratton until the drought of the early 1950s when they moved to Aurora where Walt worked for Gates Rubber Company, and Dottie taught at various schools in Aurora while completing her master's in education from the University of Denver.
Walt and Dottie bought land south of Limon in 1971 where Dottie eventually moved in 1984 and operated her farm and ranch until 2013.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Lewis Gray and Joyce (Gray) Smelker of Stratton, stepfather Victor Smelker of Stratton, her brothers Carl Smelker of Colorado Springs and Ralph Smelker of Stratton.
She is survived by her two children Ron Clark of Waynesboro, Va. and Patricia (Gary) Davis of Limon. Her sister Elsie (Rich) May, of Stratton as well as 6 grandchildren, 15-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as many friends, also survive her.
She was laid to rest on her farm south of Limon on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made to at StJude.org in Dorothy's name.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 13, 2019