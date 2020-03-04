|
|
Longtime Yuma resident, and short time resident of Goodland, Kan., Douglas Lee Sheldon passed away on Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington. He was 88 years old.
Douglas Lee Sheldon was born on Dec. 25, 1931 in Ogallala, Neb. to Marvel and Wallace (Slim) Sheldon.
He graduated from Ogallala High School in 1948.
Shortly after graduation, he attended FBI school in Washington D.C.
During Doug's military years, he became a Mess Sgt. Chef in the Army where he oversaw meals for over 1,000 men and the troops train meals from Illinois to California.
This set the skills for him to give people his opinion for their cooking skills, no matter what restaurant he went to. Following he continued his service in the National Guard.
On Oct. 9, 1954, he married Betty Lou (Rutter) Sheldon in Raton, N.M. – they were married 57 yrs.
After their marriage, they lived in Ogallala, Neb. where their beloved daughter, Penny Lynn was born. They moved to Pendleton, Ore. where their first son Kim Douglas was born in September 1957.
They moved to Lewistown, Mont. where the second son was born, Dirk Allen in September 1958.
They moved to Burlington where their last child, Tadd Darrin was born Feb 3, 1965.
After he was born mom told dad she wasn't moving ever again - they went on to move at least 30 more times.
Doug was skilled in many areas. He was reliable and hardworking which led to many career opportunities.
He primarily worked in agriculture as a logger, farm hand, and grain elevator operator.
He also drove a semi for Mayflower Moving Co., built military bases, and was a golf cart mechanic.
Even after Betty Lou had talked to Doug about not moving again, the year 1990 came upon them and they moved to Yuma.
In Yuma is where Doug received a job at the Kelandy Center where Doug operated a woodshop teaching the disabled.
Doug loved working with his hands. There wasn't a piece of machinery he couldn't operate or project he couldn't build.
During their time in Burlington, they sponsored over 30 foster kids.
Doug was a huge fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Denver Broncos, and could cut a rug dancing the jitter bug with Betty Lou in the kitchen. Doug loved fishing, hunting and camping with the family.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Marvel and Wallace (Slim) Sheldon, sister Sharon Nemcek and wife Betty Lou; brother-in-law Leo Rutter and one great-granddaughter Giovanna Alexander.
He is survived by his brother; David Sheldon (Linda) of Ogallala, Neb., his daughter; Penny Helderman (Robert) of Kanorado, Kan., sons Kim Sheldon (Lolli) of Colorado Springs, Dirk Sheldon (Pam) of Goodland, Kan., and Tadd Sheldon of Denver.
Grandchildren: Monta (Gail) McCauley, Blake (Amber) Helderman, Chelsea (Shawn) Myers, Megan (Jeremy) Kemp, Stephine Sheldon, Amber Alexander, Adam and Aaron Alexander, and Tanner Sheldon.
Great-grandchildren: Dezerea and Brett Kaza, Preston and Kaprice Helderman.; Jackson, Ember and Pierce Kemp and Sebastian Myers; Anthony, Bonnie, Sophia, Bella.
Great-great-grandchildren: Xander Kaza and Saoirse Alexander.
Many nieces and nephews also survive him.
Funeral services for Doug were held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, Kan. with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Goodland Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington and may be mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.
Services were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, Kan.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 5, 2020