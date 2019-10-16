|
Our mother, Penny Pangborn, passed peacefully from this life on Sept. 19, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living in Sevierville, Tenn. She was 94.
Her long life began in Fort Collins, on Nov. 18, 1924, when Calvin Coolidge was president, the average income was $2,196 per year, and life expectancy was only 54.1 years.
She was born Eleanor Mae Pennock, the middle child of native Coloradans, Arthur and Iola Pennock.
Her paternal grandparents were Charles and Lydia Pennock of Bellevue.
Eleanor never liked her given name, preferring her nickname, "Penny," and that is what all but her family called her.
She shared her life with two sisters, the late Loraine Rench of Denver, the eldest, and Lois Johnson of Fort Collins, who survives her.
Following graduation from Fort Collins High School in 1943, she studied at Colorado A&M and worked at Walgreen's, before enrolling in pharmacy school in Denver.
It was there she met her future husband and life partner of over 65 years, William Pangborn.
They were married in 1946 and moved to Burlington, Bill's hometown, where he was employed as a pharmacist.
The next five years brought two major changes, Marcie (Marcia Mae 1949) and Tom (Thomas William 1951).
Penny worked as a checker for Jack Mauch at Save-U Market and was a homemaker, wife, and mother.
In 1966, Bill and Penny went into business for themselves, and Pangborn's Pharmacy, 'Your Pharmacy and Mine' was born.
It grew into Pangborn's Pharmacy, Photo and Sound Center-Radio Shack, when Tom joined the business after college in 1975.
It was a successful family business for 24 years. In 1987, the three sold out to two local families.
Tom moved to Denver, and three years later, Bill and Penny joined him, buying a home across the street from Marcie and John in Littleton.
Together, they enjoyed 21 seasons of holidays, cookouts, and Bronco games before Bill died of complications from a stroke in 2011.
Penny stayed in her home for another year and a half until dementia knocked on her door and necessitated her move to assisted living/memory care, first in Littleton and then in Sevierville, Tenn., when her kids moved to Eastern Tennessee to retire in 2017.
Tom, Marcie, and John purchased a home together in nearby Kodak and found a lovely assisted living facility for her, where she lived out the rest of her days surrounded by wonderful people who treated her with love, friendship, and dignity.
Penny passed from this life peacefully in the company of her children to the music of Allen Jackson singing "In the Garden," a song she played for them when they were little. It was Tom's turn to return the favor.
Spoken just days before her death, her final words were, "I have had a beautiful life."
Penny and Bill will be interred in Fairview Cemetery next summer. Together in life, so they will be in spirit.
On behalf of our parents and ourselves, we thank our many friends, loyal employees, and former customers who contributed to the happiness and well being of our family for so many years.
We are blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you!
Tom, Marcie and John, 2580 Hodges Ferry Road, Kodak, TN, 37764. Email: [email protected]
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 17, 2019